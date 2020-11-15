This year’s firearm deer hunting season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season beginning today, Specialized Deer Processing Owner Chuck Desander tells how hunting is an ideal activity for families during the pandemic.

“Stress is a killer. Especially if you’re looking at four walls day in and day out and not being active. I think that’s what’s so motivating about hunting. It’ll give you something to do where you’re by yourself or a loved one,” said Desander

Desander said the season is already much better than last year.

“It’s been a great season so far. We’re already about 50% ahead of last year. It’s been non-stop since about 9 or 10 this morning,” he said.

Desander still advises wearing a mask as a safety precaution against COVID, but also says it’s important to take care of your deer so you don’t get other types of illness.

“Field dress it immediately. Don’t let it sit overnight. The bacteria inside the deer really multiplies at a rapid rate," said Desander.

As the owner of Chuckie D’s BBQ, Desander understands the importance of not squandering your harvest.

“Don’t waste it. Food is hard to come by right now and it’s a delicious source of meat," he said.

