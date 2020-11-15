Advertisement

Sources: Gov. Whitmer to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday

Governor Whitmer’s office said a press conference will be held Sunday at 6 p.m.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sources tell News 10 the state legislature is close to a compromise on a state shut down. The plan could be released as early as Monday and will include a modified stage 2:

  • A work from home order for non-essential workers
  • Restrictions on indoor construction
  • No dine-in service for bars and restaurants
  • School closures
  • Other indoor capacity restrictions

