Sources: Gov. Whitmer to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday
Governor Whitmer’s office said a press conference will be held Sunday at 6 p.m.
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sources tell News 10 the state legislature is close to a compromise on a state shut down. The plan could be released as early as Monday and will include a modified stage 2:
- A work from home order for non-essential workers
- Restrictions on indoor construction
- No dine-in service for bars and restaurants
- School closures
- Other indoor capacity restrictions
Governor Whitmer’s office said a press conference will be held Sunday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.