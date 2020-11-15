Sources: Gov. Whitmer to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sources tell News 10 the state legislature is close to a compromise on a state shut down. The plan could be released as early as Monday and will include a modified stage 2:

A work from home order for non-essential workers

Restrictions on indoor construction

No dine-in service for bars and restaurants

School closures

Other indoor capacity restrictions

Governor Whitmer’s office said a press conference will be held Sunday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.