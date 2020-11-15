Advertisement

Man admits he killed deer with hammer after video surfaces

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say a 23-year-old man from...
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say a 23-year-old man from Potterville bludgeoned this deer to death with a hammer after a crash.(source: State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man admitted that he killed a deer with a hammer in Eaton County after video of the incident was posted on social media.

The Department of Natural Resources says the 23-year-old man from Potterville was located Wednesday night, about an hour after an off-duty conservation officer was told about the video.

The suspect claimed he was trying to ease the deer’s misery after a car-deer crash.

The man surrendered the partially butchered deer. The Eaton County prosecutor will review the case for possible charges.

