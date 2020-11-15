Advertisement

Lake Superior State University is asking for input on its list of words to banish

(Lake Superior State University Image) -- The deadline to submit online entries is 8 a.m. EST on Nov. 30. Go to lssu.edu/banishedwords2021.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - Is there a word or phrase that really bugs you? A peeve, pique or provocation? Lake Superior State University is accepting candidates for its 46th annual tongue-in-cheek list of words that should be banished. More than a dozen words or phrases were added last year, including “artisanal,” “influencer,” “living my best life” and “chirp.” Lake Superior State says the words will be announced on Dec. 31 “so people don’t begin the new year by putting their foot in their mouth.” The deadline to submit online entries is 8 a.m. EST on Nov. 30. Go to lssu.edu/banishedwords2021.

