Advertisement

Jackson County Animal Shelter to close after exposure to COVID-19

Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks following a COVID-19 exposure at the shelter.
The Jackson County Animal Shelter is caring for more than 30 animals taken from a home in...
The Jackson County Animal Shelter is caring for more than 30 animals taken from a home in Columbia Township. (WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed after COVID-19 exposure at the shelter.

The shelter wrote on their Facebook page Saturday that it will be closed for two weeks to quarantine.

The shelter is set to reopen November 28.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner
SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
MSU Police are investigating a train accident involving pedestrian
Judge in Detroit ballot counting suit issues opinion and order
Effective Monday: Provider order required for Sparrow COVID-19 testing

Latest News

Your Weather Authority
Weather Alert Day issued for Sunday
The Delta Township Fire Department said careless burning of leaves is what caused a storage...
Delta Township storage shed destroyed in fire
Car catches fire in Ovid
Car fire in Ovid, no injuries
The Jackson School Board has made history. For the first time ever in the Jackson School...
Historic school board in Jackson