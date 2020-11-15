Jackson County Animal Shelter to close after exposure to COVID-19
Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks following a COVID-19 exposure at the shelter.
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The shelter wrote on their Facebook page Saturday that it will be closed for two weeks to quarantine.
The shelter is set to reopen November 28.
