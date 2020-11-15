Advertisement

High winds knock out power for more than 140K Michigan homes

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - High winds have knocked out power for more than 140,000 homes in lower Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings across most of the state until Sunday evening. Weather officials are forecasting 25 to 30 mph winds and gusts up to 60 mph. DTE Energy reported 108,755 customers without power Sunday afternoon while Consumers Energy reported 35,910 customers affected. Outages, with high winds blowing down trees and power lines, were reported in counties including Lapeer, Ingham and Oakland.

