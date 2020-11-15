Advertisement

East Lansing police need your help finding missing 11 year old

Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner
Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department need your help finding missing 11 year old Peyton Farner.

Farner was last seen in the area of Harrison and Saginaw roads according to the police.

He was last seen wearing a green or grey MSU sweatshirt. Peyton is described as being 5′ 2″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has braces on his teeth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call the East Lansing Police Department at (517) 351-4220.

