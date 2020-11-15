Delta Township storage shed destroyed in fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Delta Township Fire Department said careless burning of leaves is what caused a storage shed to catch fire.

Crews were called to Forest River Drive in Delta Township for a storage shed fire around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Crews said the burning leaves led to a wood pile fence to catch fire, which then set the shed on fire.

The structure is a total loss.

The fire department said no one was injured.

