Delta Township storage shed destroyed in fire
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Delta Township Fire Department said careless burning of leaves is what caused a storage shed to catch fire.
Crews were called to Forest River Drive in Delta Township for a storage shed fire around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Crews said the burning leaves led to a wood pile fence to catch fire, which then set the shed on fire.
The structure is a total loss.
The fire department said no one was injured.
