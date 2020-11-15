Advertisement

Britain’s Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms

Britain's Boris Johnson attends the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall,...
Britain's Boris Johnson attends the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.(Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said.

Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about a half-hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

He was notified by the National Health Service’s Test and Trace system Sunday and told he should self-isolate because of factors including the length of the meeting.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament’s business. He plans to “continue speaking to the country during his self-isolation period,” they added.

The statement didn’t say how long Johnson plans to isolate, but U.K. health authorities' guidance is that anyone contacted by Test and Trace should quarantine for 14 days.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Sources: Gov. Whitmer to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday
Charlotte Public Schools
Charlotte Public Schools launches investigation into employee
WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
Weather Alert Day issued for Sunday
The Delta Township Fire Department said careless burning of leaves is what caused a storage...
Delta Township storage shed destroyed in fire
Hundreds of Trump supporters assembled at the Michigan State Capitol to protest the election...
Trump supporters protest election at the capitol

Latest News

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the...
SpaceX aims for night crew launch, Musk sidelined by virus
A taxidermized deer at Specialized Deer Processing.
This year’s firearm deer hunting season
Breaking News
Sources: Gov. Whitmer to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday