Williamston takes down Battle Creek Pennfield

The Hornets won the district title game 28-12.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Out in Williamston tonight, the Hornets were looking to move on in the playoffs and defeat Battle Creek Pennfield. The team defeated the Panthers 28-12.

Williamston got on the board first when quarterback Luke Mahaney took it himself on a quarterback keeper for a 1-yard touchdown. This put the Hornets up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Williamston continued adding to their lead. Sullivan Sparks pounded it into the end zone, and Hornets began to add some pressure.

Battle Creek Pennfield fought back and got some points on the board in the second half when quarterback Ryne Petersen took it in with the quarterback keeper. The Panthers tried to go for a two point conversion but it was no good.

Williamston takes the district title game and moves on to play the winner of Redford Union and Milan next Friday.

