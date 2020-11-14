Two women of color set to make history on Jackson School Board

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson School Board has made history. For the first time ever in the Jackson School District history, there will be two women of color on the school board at the same time.

Kesha Hamilton and Shalanda Hunt are excited to start this new chapter in their professional careers.

Shalanda Hunt is pictured here. (Hunt)

“It really speaks to what direction our community is going in and that they understand, and that we need a different type of representation in these leadership roles," said Hunt.

Shalanda Hunt says it’s her goal is to keep up the quality of education during the pandemic.

Both women will be sworn in January 1.

