Trump supporters protest election at the capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of Trump supporters assembled at the Michigan State Capitol to protest the election results.

Speakers took to the steps and addressed the crowd about persistence in their pursuit of investigating voter fraud in Michigan.

The group also set up booths where people could sign petitions regarding gun ownership and the impeachment of Governor Whitmer.

Some Americans wonder if Trump’s claim of throwing the election is a similar strategy done by the Democrats in 2016 with the Russia collusion.

Trump supporter Erin Honaker said it’s all about the narrative.

“It’s just whatever the narrative is," said Honaker. “Now, here we are on the flip side. Just the opposite is being said by the Democrats.”

Many protesters made it known of their anger with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey after he made comments about coming to terms with the election results.

