Sunday is opening day for the firearm deer hunting season

LANSING (AP) - Sunday morning is one of the most eagerly anticipated mornings of the entire calendar year – the opening day of the firearm deer hunting season!

This year, more than 470,000 deer hunters will head into the woods and fields of Michigan to try their luck at bringing home tasty venison to feed their families.

Hunters are an important part of both Michigan’s heritage and economy. A recent study released by Michigan United Conservation Clubs estimates that hunting and fishing in Michigan generate $11.2 billion a year, with the state’s hunters contributing $8.9 billion – about 80 percent – of those critical dollars.

This year the DNR wants to remind hunters to be safe in the field and back at deer camp. If you are staying at a camp with people outside your household, remember to wear a mask if you are indoors or can’t be 6 feet apart, and sleep in separate rooms, tents or trailers if possible. Sanitize hands and surfaces regularly. Stay safe and have fun.

