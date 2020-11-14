Advertisement

Mid-Michigan scores from Week 3 of the HS Football Playoffs

Mid-Michigan still strong in the playoffs
Sports Blitz
Sports Blitz(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a wild night for district final football - and a little colder as well, but plenty of area teams are moving on.

Game of the Week: Dewitt 43, Mason 0

DIVISION 1

Saline 14, Holt 8

DIVISION 2

East Lansing 42, Portage Northern 14

DIVISION 3

Chelsea 23, Brother Rice 0

DIVISION 4

Williamston 28, Battle Creek Pennfield 12

DIVISION 5

Lansing Catholic 17, Olivet 6

DIVISION 6

Michigan Center 28, Jonesville 22

DIVISION 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 22, Monroe St. Mary’s 6

DIVSION 8

Carson City-Crystal 21, Fowler 2

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner
MSU Police are investigating a train accident involving pedestrian
Judge in Detroit ballot counting suit issues opinion and order
Effective Monday: Provider order required for Sparrow COVID-19 testing

Latest News

CCC @ Fowler
CCC @ Fowler
Bath @ New Lothrop
Bath @ New Lothrop
Olivet @ Lansing Catholic
Olivet @ Lansing Catholic
BC Pennfield @ Williamston
BC Pennfield @ Williamston