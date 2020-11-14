Mid-Michigan scores from Week 3 of the HS Football Playoffs
Mid-Michigan still strong in the playoffs
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a wild night for district final football - and a little colder as well, but plenty of area teams are moving on.
Game of the Week: Dewitt 43, Mason 0
DIVISION 1
Saline 14, Holt 8
DIVISION 2
East Lansing 42, Portage Northern 14
DIVISION 3
Chelsea 23, Brother Rice 0
DIVISION 4
Williamston 28, Battle Creek Pennfield 12
DIVISION 5
DIVISION 6
Michigan Center 28, Jonesville 22
DIVISION 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 22, Monroe St. Mary’s 6
DIVSION 8
Carson City-Crystal 21, Fowler 2
