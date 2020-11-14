Mid-Michigan scores from Week 3 of the HS Football Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a wild night for district final football - and a little colder as well, but plenty of area teams are moving on.

Game of the Week: Dewitt 43, Mason 0

DIVISION 1

Saline 14, Holt 8

DIVISION 2

East Lansing 42, Portage Northern 14

DIVISION 3

Chelsea 23, Brother Rice 0

DIVISION 4

Williamston 28, Battle Creek Pennfield 12

DIVISION 5

Lansing Catholic 17, Olivet 6

DIVISION 6

Michigan Center 28, Jonesville 22

DIVISION 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 22, Monroe St. Mary’s 6

DIVSION 8

Carson City-Crystal 21, Fowler 2

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.