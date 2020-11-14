Michigan reports 7,072 new COVID-19 cases, 65 new deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues it’s alarming spread throughout the state of Michigan, with 7,072 new cases and 65 new deaths according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan now tops 250,000 cases and nears 8,000 deaths.

State totals now climb to 251,813 cases and 7,994 deaths.

36 of today’s deaths announced were identified during a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 6,452 cases and 85 deaths.

Jackson County reported 3,196 cases and 82 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,877 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reported 1,930 cases and 23 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,259 cases and 34 deaths.

However, Michigan also reported 138,862 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This number is updated weekly.

