LIVE UPDATES: Indiana at Michigan State

Michigan State leads the all-time series 48-16-2.
Michigan State University unveiled a tribute to the late coach George Perles
Michigan State University unveiled a tribute to the late coach George Perles
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football takes on No. 10 Indiana today at Spartan Stadium. This game is a fight for the Old Brass Spittoon trophy, which Michigan State leads the all-time series 48-16-2. Indiana comes in at 3-0, and Michigan State at 1-2. Follow along for live game updates.

FIRST QUARTER:

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is picked off by Michigan State’s Shakur Brown and he returns it for 15 yards. This is Penix Jr.'s second interception of the season.

