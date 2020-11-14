Lift Up Local program helps small businesses thrive amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As coronavirus cases rise, many businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

A new campaign is working to help keep downtown Lansing businesses alive-and it’s called “Lift Up Local.”

Organizers and people who work downtown have created an “ambassador program" that encourages people to share their experiences after patronizing a Lansing business.

Here’s how it works.

You explain how you’re going to lift up small businesses, whether it be a commitment to buy local or a promise to order take-out from local restaurants.

“It is really a call to all of Lansing to come together, show their support for the businesses that are here locally in the Lansing area that have served us for so many years and let’s give back to them,” said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing, Inc. “We want to make sure that we see our local restaurants, our shops and attractions at the other side of this pandemic, and this is just one easy way that you can make that change and ensure that your neighbors will continue to be your neighborhood shops.”

The Lansing Lift Up Local pledge kicks off on Monday. For more information about Lansing Lifts Up Local, click here.

