Health experts: consider virtual gatherings during holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday evening, health professionals said we’re seeing the highest numbers of cases since the beginning of this pandemic. With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, they’re worried they’ll be swamped with even more COVID-19 cases.

People are beginning to quarantine to celebrate Thanksgiving with families, but Linda Vail says indoor social gatherings during the holidays is not a good idea.

Turnaround times for COVID tests used to take 24 to 48 hours. Now, they can take up to three to five days.

Health officials administered a warning that gathering this Thanksgiving could lead to Christmas funerals.

“There are certainly lots of different options. Obviously, the best thing to do is to cancel those gatherings and not to do them, of course were not going to be effective just saying that - that’s what people have to do across the board so absent that what are some of the safer ways to go about it,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says there are some ways people can get together to ensure everyone’s safety-starting with considering virtual gatherings.

“Can we do virtual gatherings, you know? Then, you know really consider the location of the gathering because indoor gatherings are more risky than outdoor,” she said. “But of course, we’re approaching winter and so that’s a factor. So if we are, indoor airflow and ventilation are key.”

Officer Vail recommends cracking a window and considering limiting your guest list to no more than two households.

Health officials are already seeing a couple 100 cases a day.

Ahead of the holidays, people have been going to get tested for the virus in order to feel comfortable about getting together with people.

Health officials are asking people to avoid getting tests to avoid overwhelming the health system.

Dr. Jim Richard, Sparrow Lab Director has his take on things too.

“We are not limiting access to everybody. Our goal is to provide the best testing and the best turnaround time for those that are at the highest and greatest need. So therefore, people with symptoms need to be able to be tested...individuals that have, you know, a direct contact with an individual or are going to be having a invasive procedure”

If you don’t have a doctor, you can get a doctor’s order through Sparrow’s app. There are also pop-up testing sites through local churches and health departments.

