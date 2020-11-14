East Lansing defeats Portage Northern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing hosted Portage Northern in the district round of playoffs Friday night.

East Lansing got off to a quick start with wide receiver Andrel Anthony catching a touchdown pass to put the Trojans up 7-0 early on in the first quarter. Not long after, running back Asher Gregory punched it into the endzone to make the score 14-0 close to halfway through the first quarter. The Trojans made it 21-0 and took that lead into halftime.

Portage Northern would put points on the board in the second half but it wouldn’t be enough. East Lansing won with a final score of 42-14. East Lansing continues their perfect season and improves to 8-0. They play Muskegon Mona Shores in the Regional round of playoffs. Portage Northern finishes their 2020 season with a record of 7-2.

