Cougars top Olivet, 17-6

The Cougars took a 14-0 lead into halftime
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic knocked Olivet out of the playoffs for the fourth year in a row Friday night.

The Cougars took a 14-0 lead into halftime, but Olivet’s defense remained stingy all game.

A fumble early on in the second half from the Eagles led to a field goal for Lansing Catholic to make the score 17-0.

Olivet scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it would not be enough momentum for them to mount a comeback.

Lansing Catholic continues their hot streak and improves to 7-2. They play Gross Ile in the Regional round of playoffs. Olivet finishes their season with a record of 7-2.

