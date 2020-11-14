Cougars top Olivet, 17-6

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic knocked Olivet out of the playoffs for the fourth year in a row Friday night.

The Cougars took a 14-0 lead into halftime, but Olivet’s defense remained stingy all game.

A fumble early on in the second half from the Eagles led to a field goal for Lansing Catholic to make the score 17-0.

Olivet scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it would not be enough momentum for them to mount a comeback.

Lansing Catholic continues their hot streak and improves to 7-2. They play Gross Ile in the Regional round of playoffs. Olivet finishes their season with a record of 7-2.

