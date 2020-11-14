Charlotte Public Schools launches investigation into employee
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte Public Schools said they were recently made aware of allegations against an employee and is launching an internal investigation. The school hasn’t said what those allegations are. The individual was placed on administrative leave.
