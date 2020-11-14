Advertisement

Charlotte Public Schools launches investigation into employee

Charlotte Public Schools said they were recently made aware of allegations against an employee.
Charlotte Public Schools
Charlotte Public Schools(Charlotte Public Schools)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte Public Schools said they were recently made aware of allegations against an employee and is launching an internal investigation. The school hasn’t said what those allegations are. The individual was placed on administrative leave.

Charlotte Public Schools sent a letter to all staff and families. Read that here

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner
SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
MSU Police are investigating a train accident involving pedestrian
Judge in Detroit ballot counting suit issues opinion and order
Effective Monday: Provider order required for Sparrow COVID-19 testing

Latest News

Hundreds of Trump supporters assembled at the Michigan State Capitol to protest the election...
Trump supporters protest election at the capitol
Michigan State University unveiled a tribute to the late coach George Perles
GAME RECAP: Indiana at Michigan State
Sunday is opening day for hunting fire arm season.
Sunday is opening day for the firearm deer hunting season
Sports Blitz
Mid-Michigan scores from Week 3 of the HS Football Playoffs