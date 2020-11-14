Advertisement

2 more Michigan lawmakers test positive for virus amid surge

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - At least two more Michigan legislators have tested positive as the coronavirus continues surging to record heights, including one who attended Senate session and committee hearings on Thursday. That was same day the House canceled votes due to infections among members. Those with COVID-19 include Sen. Kim LaSata and Rep. Ann Bollin, both Republicans. Another Republican, Rep. Scott VanSingel, confirmed Thursday he was recovering from the virus. Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Democrat, announced his infection last week. All told, at least seven lawmakers have tested positive this year while an eighth died from a suspected case.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner
Signs in St. Johns encourage people to wear a mask.
Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases

Latest News

Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada is the fifth governor to test positive for the coronavirus this...
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
Experts urge Thanksgiving changes
Experts urge Thanksgiving changes
DeWitt hosts Mason in district final
DeWitt hosts Mason in district final
Meridian Twp. limits in-person responses
Meridian Twp. limits in-person responses