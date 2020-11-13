Western School District still offers in-person classes, parents react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With case numbers breaking records everyday lately, many schools across Mid-Michigan are switching to virtual learning.

New COVID-19 cases are popping up across Jackson County. Jackson Public Schools and Northwest Community Schools are fully remote until the end of the month. And as of Friday, November 13, states are reporting 8,516 new cases and 118 new deaths.

Despite having nearly 200 students in quarantine, Western School District in Jackson County is still holding in-person classes. This has a lot of parents worried.

Parents like April Vilminot are surprised administrators haven’t made the switch.

Western Superintendent Michael Smajda says so many kids are in quarantine now because they are trying to be as careful as possible. In fact, he says they have three elementary classrooms in quarantine.

“It was hard to break out who was where at that time. I think it was only this group of kids. But to err on the side of caution, we’re going to shut the classroom down,” said Smajda.

The superintendent further says about 75 percent of students are learning face-to-face.

“We’re going to try to provide that in-person option that parents want as long as we can. So, instead of shutting down the entire district, we’ll shut down classrooms. We’ll shut down buildings," he said.

Because only a few students are infected, the district says the school is able to stop the spread.

“Kids are bringing it in. Staff are bringing it and we are reacting to that. It’s hard to trace who had what first,” he added.

Smajda says parents can choose to put kids fully in-person or fully virtual.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.