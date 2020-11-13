Advertisement

Using yoga and stretching to enhance our life

Center for Yoga owner sharing some of the benefits of yoga
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Center for Yoga owner, Ruth Fisk, says yoga offers a holistic viewpoint and relationship with all parts of ourselves, which is the mind, the body, the breath, the thoughts, the feelings.

She says the active form of the yoga practice, or the poses that we do, which help release tension, create mobility, and a  general feeling of overall well being, along with helping our circulation and flexibility.

Check out the video for the tips and stretches.

