U of M testing students before Thanksgiving

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan is asking students living on campus to take a COVID-19 test before traveling for Thanksgiving break.

The university says it’s not forcing students to get tested before heading home for Thanksgiving, but officials are expecting students to follow the rules and say they have been so far.

“We’re asking that they do it within the seven days before they go home,” said university spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald. “It takes about two sometimes two to three days to get the results so UM students are given lots of opportunities in that window leading up to November 20 and beyond for some students.”

Students who live off campus are also being encouraged to get tested but they are not required. The university says it has no enforcement system for the required COVID testing.

