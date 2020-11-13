TechSmith in discussions for new headquarters in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - TechSmith Corporation has announced it will submit plans for a new international software development headquarters to the East Lansing City Council on Nov. 17.

Although dependent on local and state approval of the project, TechSmith plans to move more than 275 employees into a new headquarters in East Lansing from their current headquarters in Alaiedon Township, where the company has been based for nearly 20 years. With the move, TechSmith representatives say they will add 25 jobs at the new headquarters in the coming years while returning to East Lansing where the company got its start.

“TechSmith is eager to present our project proposal to the East Lansing City Council,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith. “As a growing tech company, we know our employees are driving our success. We look forward to providing a quality workspace and state of the art amenities to our amazing team, which not only better equips us to attract world-class talent, but also deepens our company’s sense of commitment to and passion for Michigan State University and the Lansing region.”

Representatives from TechSmith say they plan to ask the city council for a short-term personal property exemption from the city of East Lansing. This would mean that, if approved, new personal property investment, such as computers and office furniture, would be exempt from taxes for 10 years.

Additional state and local support may also be considered for the project, with public hearings and subsequent East Lansing City Council consideration is expected to take place Dec. 15.

