LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saginaw Valley State University has just issued a public safety alert. Students have been encouraged to avoid specific areas on campus.

On Twitter, commenters are saying there may be a potential hostage situation. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

SVSU Alert: Due to a public safety emergency, the campus community is instructed to avoid Science West until further notice. — SVSU (@SVSU) November 13, 2020

