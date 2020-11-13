State Senator LaSata announces COVID-19 diagnosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Sen. Kim LaSata, a Republican from Bainbridge Township, announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 during a recent routine medical checkup.

“When I was informed that I am positive for COVID-19, I couldn’t believe it,” LaSata said. “I had not experienced any symptoms prior to receiving a test administered during a routine, scheduled medical checkup, and I remain asymptomatic.”

LaSata said that, due to having no symptoms or knowledge that she had been exposed to the virus, she had attended a senate session and committee hearing on Thursday. There is no word yet on whether others at the senate session or committee hearing have contracted the virus.

LaSata said, “Upon my diagnosis, I began informing individuals I had been in close contact with and decided to inform my constituents and the public as well to reinforce that COVID-19 is in our community. It is real and can infect anyone.”

If you have questions about the coronavirus or need help finding a testing site, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus .

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.