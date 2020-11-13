Sparrow Hospital needs doctor referral for COVID-19 tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As demand for COVID-19 testing grows in the region, Sparrow Hospital is making changes to speed up their testing process.

Starting Monday, the Frandor site will require people to have a doctor’s order to be tested.

“We have a demand that we have not yet seen before. The demand is increasing. And it’s posed significant challenges for us to be able to maintain, you know, turnaround time for those patients being tested,” said Dr. Jim Richard, Medical Director of Sparrow Lab.

At Frandor, nurses test nearly 750 people a day and patients have an average wait of three hours on the busiest days. They’ve processed at least 100,000 tests so far, which has become overwhelming for the labs. Test results typically processed in 24-48 hours are now taking 3-5 days.

“That’s very important to have fast turnaround time because when you have your results, you’re able to make better decisions on quarantine on exposure and certainly, most importantly, for the possessions in regard to admitting to a hospital or therapies that are necessary. So, the sooner that we can give a result to a patient, the sooner those decisions can be made. And we can access the risk. There it is spreading the disease for those that are healthy,” said Richard.

Sparrow President Alan Vierling says they are hoping to cut down on people trying to take advantage of the “no questions asked” system.

“In this day and age, they go get a test because they want to go to an event, and they want a negative test. Well that’s not how this works,” said Vierling.

Vierling says a negative test is not a free ticket to go and do whatever you’d like.

“Getting a negative COVID-19 test is not a pass to go to an event. Somebody there is likely to have COVID. A negative test does not mean you get to go and do something that is high risk. A negative test means you’ve got a negative test at this point in time,” said Vierling.

The hospital hopes the change will make the process faster and more efficient.

Come Monday, if you don’t have a doctor’s order, you will be turned away until you’ve got one. On top of speeding up the process, Sparrow hopes it will help them better monitor volumes and speed up waiting lines because they’ve been getting about 2,000 people total at their testing sites per day.

If you don’t have a doctor, you can also visit Sparrow’s website or app and request a doctors order from there.

Also starting Monday, the Sparrow St. Lawrence drive-thru site will only be used for testing for pre-op and pre-procedure sparrow patients.

