Advertisement

Segment of Marshall Street to be closed for “Unite Michigan” procession event

(WEAU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that Marshall Street, from Saginaw Street to Michigan Avenue, will be closed for the “Unite Michigan” procession event.

The “Unite Michigan” procession event is set to happen on Sunday, November 15.

Additionally, both westbound traffic lanes on Michigan Avenue, from Marshall Street to Grand Avenue, will be closed to regular traffic.

All closures will start at 1:30 p.m. and are expected to be complete by 2:45 p.m. on the same day. The motorcade for the procession will start at the Marshall Street Armory and follow the route.

Emergency vehicles including ambulances will be permitted to travel through the closure.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner
Signs in St. Johns encourage people to wear a mask.
Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases

Latest News

Game of the Week: Mason vs. DeWitt
Northwest Community Schools moves to remote learning
Western School District continues to offer in person learning
Western School District still offers in-person classes, parents react
Making Thanksgiving day plans
Health experts warn holiday gatherings could be dangerous