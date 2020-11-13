Segment of Marshall Street to be closed for “Unite Michigan” procession event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that Marshall Street, from Saginaw Street to Michigan Avenue, will be closed for the “Unite Michigan” procession event.

The “Unite Michigan” procession event is set to happen on Sunday, November 15.

Additionally, both westbound traffic lanes on Michigan Avenue, from Marshall Street to Grand Avenue, will be closed to regular traffic.

All closures will start at 1:30 p.m. and are expected to be complete by 2:45 p.m. on the same day. The motorcade for the procession will start at the Marshall Street Armory and follow the route.

Emergency vehicles including ambulances will be permitted to travel through the closure.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

