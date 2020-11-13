Advertisement

Probable cause conference for two accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot, Bellar and Morrision

(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Paul Bellar, one of the youngest of the 14 men accused in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has been granted bail.

He will be required to wear an ankle monitor. In addition, he must not leave state of Michigan, must stay 500 feet away from any government building, and 500 feet from any residence of Governor Whitmer.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Signs in St. Johns encourage people to wear a mask.
Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner

Latest News

Michigan reaches record-breaking high with over 8,500 COVID-19 cases
Judge in Detroit ballot counting suit issues opinion and order
State Senator LaSata announces COVID-19 diagnosis
SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end