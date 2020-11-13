Probable cause conference for two accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot, Bellar and Morrision

UPDATE: Paul Bellar, one of the youngest of the 14 men accused in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has been granted bail.

He will be required to wear an ankle monitor. In addition, he must not leave state of Michigan, must stay 500 feet away from any government building, and 500 feet from any residence of Governor Whitmer.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.