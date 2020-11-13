Advertisement

Pizza entrepreneur charged with fraud in virus loan program

The 60-year-old Bischoff is co-founder of Passport Pizza in Macomb County.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit-area pizza entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in seeking more than $900,000 in government-backed loans during the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Bischoff received approximately $594,000 from lenders, according to the government. Bischoff is accused of giving false information about his payroll and the number of employees and making other misrepresentations. The 60-year-old Bischoff is co-founder of Passport Pizza in Macomb County. The court filing is titled a criminal “information,” which means a guilty plea is likely.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

