Northwest Community Schools moves to remote learning

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the number of cases of coronavirus in the district, Northwest Community Schools has announced it will move to remote learning for all buildings until Nov. 30. The switch begins Monday, Nov. 16.

Northwest High School had already moved to remote learning due to three confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the continued rise of cases among the district has resulted in broader action.

There is one exception to the switch: Northwest Preschool and Childcare will remain open.

School officials are asking families to call the Northwest Community Schools COVID-19 Hotline at 517-817-4974 if their student is awaiting COVID-19 test results, have tested positive or have had direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of of the disease.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.