Advertisement

MSU Police are investigating a train accident involving pedestrian

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Ingham County 911 received a report of a train accident involving a pedestrian at 1:52p.m. The accident occurred at the Amtrak Station located at 1240 S. Harrison Rd near the campus of Michigan State University.

Officers with the Michigan State University Police Department and paramedics from the East Lansing Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and administered medical help.

However, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSU Police and officials remain on scene and are investigation. WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner
Signs in St. Johns encourage people to wear a mask.
Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases

Latest News

Western School District still offers in-person classes, parents react
Making Thanksgiving day plans
Health experts warn holiday gatherings could be dangerous
Biden meets with COVID-19 transition team
Sparrow Hospital needs doctor referral for COVID-19 tests