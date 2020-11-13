MSU Police are investigating a train accident involving pedestrian

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Ingham County 911 received a report of a train accident involving a pedestrian at 1:52p.m. The accident occurred at the Amtrak Station located at 1240 S. Harrison Rd near the campus of Michigan State University.

Officers with the Michigan State University Police Department and paramedics from the East Lansing Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and administered medical help.

However, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSU Police and officials remain on scene and are investigation. WILX will keep you updated.

