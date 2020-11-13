Advertisement

Michigan reaches record-breaking high with over 8,500 COVID-19 cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 13, Michigan health officials have reported 8,516 new daily confirmed coronavirus cases with 118 deaths. According to the State of Michigan website, the 118 deaths includes 83 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

The state total now sits at 244,741 cases and 7,929 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,782 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,801 cases and 23 deaths.

Ingham County reports 6,229 cases and 81 deaths.

Jackson County reports 3,048 cases and 82 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,209 cases and 35 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

