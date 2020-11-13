Advertisement

Miami’s Kim Ng becomes first female GM in MLB

Ng is now the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among the 30 MLB teams.
Miami Marlins name Kim Ng as their new General Manager, making her the first woman and first...
Miami Marlins name Kim Ng as their new General Manager, making her the first woman and first Asian-American to hold the title.(Rob Leiter | MLB Photos via Getty Images)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The Miami Marlins have named Kim Ng as their general manager, making her the first female and the highest-ranking Asian-American baseball executive.

Ng, 51, has worked in the league for over 30 years, including for the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to working most recently within the MLB Commissioner’s office.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins are their next general manager,” Ng said. “My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami.”

Ng was ranked #5 on the Most Powerful Women in Sports list and #13 on the Most Influential Minorities in Sports list in 2015 by Forbes and one of Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports list in 2017.

In 1998 at 29, she was recruited by GM Brian Cashman to work for the Yankees as assistant general manager. The move made her the youngest in the major leagues to hold the title and is just one of four women to ever hold the title. She joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as Vice President and Assistant General Manager in 2001.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Signs in St. Johns encourage people to wear a mask.
Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner

Latest News

Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new...
Biden advisers developing their own strategy for vaccine distribution
TechSmith in discussions for new headquarters in East Lansing
Charlotte Public Schools
Charlotte Public Schools shifting to virtual learning between Thanksgiving and holiday break
Meridian Township
Meridian Township Police limiting in-person responses