Miami’s Kim Ng becomes first female GM in MLB

(WILX) - The Miami Marlins have named Kim Ng as their general manager, making her the first female and the highest-ranking Asian-American baseball executive.

Ng, 51, has worked in the league for over 30 years, including for the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to working most recently within the MLB Commissioner’s office.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins are their next general manager,” Ng said. “My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami.”

Ng was ranked #5 on the Most Powerful Women in Sports list and #13 on the Most Influential Minorities in Sports list in 2015 by Forbes and one of Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports list in 2017.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

In 1998 at 29, she was recruited by GM Brian Cashman to work for the Yankees as assistant general manager. The move made her the youngest in the major leagues to hold the title and is just one of four women to ever hold the title. She joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as Vice President and Assistant General Manager in 2001.

