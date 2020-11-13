MHSAA announces football finals sites
The sites were in question this year with the coronavirus
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the finals sites for high school football.
The 8-Player Finals will be played at Midland Community Stadium, both divisions Nov. 28.
The 11-Player Finals will be played at Ford Field over the weekend of Dec. 4-5.
The 11-player site did not change, but the 8-man site moved downstate from the Superior Dome on the campus of Northern Michigan Univeristy in Marquette.
