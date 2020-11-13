Advertisement

MHSAA announces football finals sites

The sites were in question this year with the coronavirus
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the finals sites for high school football.

The 8-Player Finals will be played at Midland Community Stadium, both divisions Nov. 28.

The 11-Player Finals will be played at Ford Field over the weekend of Dec. 4-5.

The 11-player site did not change, but the 8-man site moved downstate from the Superior Dome on the campus of Northern Michigan Univeristy in Marquette.

