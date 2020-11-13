Advertisement

Meridian Twp. police raising money during “No Shave November” campaign

If you see an officer supporting more stubble than you’re used to, know it’s for a good cause.
Meridian Township Police badge
Meridian Township Police badge
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township police are growing facial hair for a cause.

In honor of “No Shave November,” Meridian Township police officers are supporting the Meridian Cares Fund.

Each officer participating is donating money to the foundation. They are also asking the community to make donations in an officer’s name. Donations can also be made in-person at the Meridian Township treasurer’s office or at the police department.

Meridian cares supports residents struggling with financial hardships.

The program currently helps nearly 500 households a year. More information can be found on the Meridian Township Police Department Facebook page.

