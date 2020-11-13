Meridian Township Police limiting in-person responses

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Friday Meridian Township announced that police will limit in-person responses to calls for certain incidents.

The decision was made in an effort to keep the community as safe as possible from the COVID-19 virus.

The incidents include:

Complaints which are civil in nature

Fraud and identity theft crimes where no suspect is identified

Frauds not occurring within the jurisdiction

Property crimes with damage or theft under $1,000

Lost property complaints

Private property accidents

Harassing communications

For any of these situations, the township asks that you call 517-332-6526 and a dispatcher will field your call and notify a police supervisor. That supervisor will then decide if an in-person response is necessary at the time.

The Meridian Township Police Department will continue to violent and crimes in progress. Citizens are urged to call 911 during those incidents and notify dispatch of symptoms related to COVID-19.

The police department suspended all non-criminal fingerprinting and any court-ordered preliminary breath tests. Those are expected to resume at a later date following recommendations by the Ingham County Health Department.

