Meridian Township Police limiting in-person responses

Meridian Township
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Friday Meridian Township announced that police will limit in-person responses to calls for certain incidents.

The decision was made in an effort to keep the community as safe as possible from the COVID-19 virus.

The incidents include:

  • Complaints which are civil in nature
  • Fraud and identity theft crimes where no suspect is identified
  • Frauds not occurring within the jurisdiction
  • Property crimes with damage or theft under $1,000
  • Lost property complaints
  • Private property accidents
  • Harassing communications

For any of these situations, the township asks that you call 517-332-6526 and a dispatcher will field your call and notify a police supervisor. That supervisor will then decide if an in-person response is necessary at the time.

The Meridian Township Police Department will continue to violent and crimes in progress. Citizens are urged to call 911 during those incidents and notify dispatch of symptoms related to COVID-19.

The police department suspended all non-criminal fingerprinting and any court-ordered preliminary breath tests. Those are expected to resume at a later date following recommendations by the Ingham County Health Department.

