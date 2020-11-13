Maasters Second Round To Be Completed Saturday

-AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - The Masters leaderboard is getting crowded at the top.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer all have a share of the lead after finishing up the second round at 9-under 135. None of the four has won a green jacket.

Ancer is playing in the Masters for the first time, looking to become the first rookie since Fuzzy Zoeller (ZEHL'-ur) in 1979 to claim the championship on his first try. 29-year-old from Mexico posted a 5-under 67 in the second round. Smith shot 68, Thomas 69 and Johnson 70 on a sunny, unseasonably warm fall day.

Meanwhile, Bernhard Langer (LAHN'-gur) is positioned to become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut. The 63-year-old finished up the opening round with a 4-under 68 in the morning - his best round at Augusta National since 2001. He held on to shoot 73 in the afternoon, putting him at 3-under 141 midway through the tournament.

The second round won’t be completed until Saturday morning, but Langer is assured of getting through. He will break the record set by Tommy Aaron, who was 33 days younger when he made the cut in 2000.