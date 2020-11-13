Advertisement

Maasters Second Round To Be Completed Saturday

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England walk up the fairway on the No....
Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England walk up the fairway on the No. 10 hole during Round 2 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, November 13, 2020.(Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - The Masters leaderboard is getting crowded at the top.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer all have a share of the lead after finishing up the second round at 9-under 135. None of the four has won a green jacket.

Ancer is playing in the Masters for the first time, looking to become the first rookie since Fuzzy Zoeller (ZEHL'-ur) in 1979 to claim the championship on his first try. 29-year-old from Mexico posted a 5-under 67 in the second round. Smith shot 68, Thomas 69 and Johnson 70 on a sunny, unseasonably warm fall day.

Meanwhile, Bernhard Langer (LAHN'-gur) is positioned to become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut. The 63-year-old finished up the opening round with a 4-under 68 in the morning - his best round at Augusta National since 2001. He held on to shoot 73 in the afternoon, putting him at 3-under 141 midway through the tournament.

The second round won’t be completed until Saturday morning, but Langer is assured of getting through. He will break the record set by Tommy Aaron, who was 33 days younger when he made the cut in 2000.

Most Read

SVSU campus remains closed as overnight situation comes to an end
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner
Signs in St. Johns encourage people to wear a mask.
Some health departments link COVID surge to Michigan Supreme Court ruling
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Whitmer warns people about rise in coronavirus cases

Latest News

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
Covid Issues As Usual Hitting NFL
Football
Covid Hindering College Football Again
Haven Co-Head Coaches Drew Thalmann and Thomas Cooprider address their team after the game. ...
Football Finales Sites Announced
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
Holt Delaying Winter Sports Competition Until January