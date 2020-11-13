JetBlue bringing back middle seats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JetBlue says it will return to selling all seats on flights starting Jan. 8, after the busy holiday travel season.

JetBlue is the latest airline to cite filtration systems on board as reducing the risk of catching COVID-19. As the pandemic emerged, many airlines promised to block middle seats on aircrafts in order to create more distance between passengers.

Last month, Southwest said it would sell all seats on its flights starting Dec. 1. United and American are already filling their planes to capacity. Delta plans to block the middle seats through Jan. 6 at the least, and will reevaluate after.

