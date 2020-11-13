Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner

Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw or sees anything in in the area on Cedar St. in Mason to call 911.(Ingham County Sheriff)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. Michael David McKerchie escaped from the Ingham County Jail on Cedar Street in Mason.

McKerchie is a 32-year-old male with a prominent neck tattoo.

Ingham County Sheriff is asking anyone that saw McKerchie or anything suspicious in that area around that time, or if they see him now to call 911.

McKerchie had been housed since he was arrested for vehicle theft after a short standoff with police. He was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment, and resisting and obstructing. His bond for the charges was set at $250,000.

Details on the escape are still being investigated. Authorities are asking the public to take note of the neck tattoo shown below.

Michael David McKerchie escaped from Ingham County Jail
Michael David McKerchie escaped from Ingham County Jail(Ingham County Sheriff)

