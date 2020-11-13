Holt Delaying Winter Sports Competition Until January

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School announced Friday it will not begin winter sports competitions for any of its teams until January without a specific date being added. Holt cites Covid issues in its own community and elsewhere. Practices may continue and they began around the State for winter teams this past Monday. A resolution in the CAAC earlier this week for all 19 league schools to delay winter sports practices was defeated.

