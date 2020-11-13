Health experts warn holiday gatherings could be dangerous

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to cancel their Thanksgiving Day plans. This comes as the state reports over 8,500 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said gathering on Thanksgiving will increase the chances of a family member dying from the virus.

“You can say it all you want, ‘We’re going to go to grandma’s house anyway.’ Guess what? Grandma is one of the most at-risk people for contracting COVID and if you go there, asymptomatic or whatever and expose grandma to COVID, and lose grandma because of that, I think you’re going to feel pretty bad,” said Vail.

Health experts are warning of a grim holiday season as COVID-19 cases rapidly rises in Michigan. Sparrow Hospital President Alan Vierling said the hospitals are full of COVID-19 positive patients.

“100 today. We expect 150 by next Friday. If the numbers map out we could have 300 by Christmas,” said Vierling.

Vierling said he is witnessing people fighting for their life and losing it everyday.

“This hospital is full of people who are struggling to breathe and some of them have been dying and they’ve been dying on a daily basis. That’s not going to stop until we change our behavior,” he said.

Health experts suggest having a virtual Thanksgiving. However, for families who will be gathering in-person, Dr. Vierling suggests upholding COVID-19 safety precautions.

“Wear a mask indoors, eat socially distance, maintain that 6 foot, don’t share food, and as much as possible prepare food so it’s individually wrapped,” said Vierling.

If the weather is nice enough or families are able to eat outside, they should. If not, Vail suggests cracking the windows.

“Indoor airflow and ventilation are key. Maybe keep windows cracked open a little bit,” she said.

Vierling said there has been an increase in asymptomatic people getting tested and that people should have a sound mind before going to an event. He said that is wrong. Vierling said that although someone may test negative one day, they may test positive the next day.

“It’s sounds logical to do. ‘I’m negative. I should go see grandma and grandpa.’ No. You’re negative on that day, but if you test tomorrow, you may not be negative. So, since you’re not going to get your test results back before 30 minutes of walking into grandma’s door, don’t use that as comfort that you’re negative,” she said.

Sparrow currently is overwhelmed with COVID-19 testing and has a three to five day test result.

The health department said there can be gatherings up to 10 people indoors, but Dr. Vierling said even that is a risk. He suggests families should only gather with their household.

If you want to gather in-person, health experts said it’s a good idea to quarantine two weeks before.

