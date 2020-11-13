Harvey Education Center moves to remote learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In regards to the Harvey Education Center, Mason Public Schools has decided to move to remote learning. Those who would be affected by this change have been notified. This comes after a positive coronavirus case was reported on Thursday evening.

The message below was sent to all district families and staff this evening. ***** Good evening, Out of an abundance of... Posted by Mason Public Schools on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Harvey Education Center Principal Angie Vandecar released the following statement:

11/12/2020 6:45 p.m. HEC Administration Update Good evening, We are working with the health department to contact trace... Posted by Harvey Education Center on Thursday, November 12, 2020

