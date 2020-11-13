Advertisement

Harvey Education Center moves to remote learning

(KFYR)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:47 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In regards to the Harvey Education Center, Mason Public Schools has decided to move to remote learning. Those who would be affected by this change have been notified. This comes after a positive coronavirus case was reported on Thursday evening.

Read full post for details:

The message below was sent to all district families and staff this evening. ***** Good evening, Out of an abundance of...

Posted by Mason Public Schools on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Harvey Education Center Principal Angie Vandecar released the following statement:

11/12/2020 6:45 p.m. HEC Administration Update Good evening, We are working with the health department to contact trace...

Posted by Harvey Education Center on Thursday, November 12, 2020

WILX will keep you updated if more information becomes known.

