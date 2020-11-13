Game of the Week: Mason vs. DeWitt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s district finals week in Michigan for the high school football playoffs. Perhaps, one of the more interesting matchups for the game of the week.

It’s a shame one of them has to lose tonight, but DeWitt and Mason’s teams are excited about playing amid a pandemic.

In a season unlike any other, and with the coronavirus spreading fast, many would say it’s a surprise we’ve made it this far in the high school football season.

DeWitt Coach Rob Zimmerman says that they’re lucky to still be able to play. The Panthers are doing whatever they can to ensure player safety.

In Mason, it’s the same thing.

“We really talk to the kids about taking pride in protecting the program and protecting yourself, your family and your teammates, not doing anything that puts you at risk, especially off the field. This is one of the safest places for our kids,” said Coach Zimmerman.

Despite being undefeated in the regular season for the second week in a row, the Bulldogs are still in an unfamiliar spot.

“We had lost that first playoff game last year, and getting that first game out of the way and then the second game. Getting a previous team that we beat out of the way was a pretty good feeling,” said Coach Zimmerman.

One disciplined team battling against another and a DeWitt squad who knows the district finale all to well.

“They’re very motivated, they’re a great group of kids. We love coming to practice every day to work for these guys, and they’re so coachable. They keep getting better every day, and that’s a great thing from a coaching standpoint,” said Coach Zimmerman.

Both teams know that win or lose, it’s a blessing to have made it this far.

