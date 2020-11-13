Ford unveils new electric transit van

(WILX) - Ford is unveiling a brand new vehicle: their electric transit van. It being manufactured at their Kansas City plant and is expected to roll out late next year.

Ford has made a multi-billion dollar investment in ‘electrification.’

The goal of the e-transit line is to get the same benefits of a work-ready vehicle with reduced operating costs and lower scheduled maintenance.

The car manufacturer says they want to deliver all new hybrid and fully electric vehicles through 2022. Ford plans on having the largest public charging network in North America, including depot charging for fleets converted to all-electric.

Ford is also working to be carbon neutral by 2050.

