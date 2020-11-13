Advertisement

Ford unveils new electric transit van

The company plans on being carbon neutral within 30 years.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Ford is unveiling a brand new vehicle: their electric transit van. It being manufactured at their Kansas City plant and is expected to roll out late next year.

Ford has made a multi-billion dollar investment in electrification.’

The goal of the e-transit line is to get the same benefits of a work-ready vehicle with reduced operating costs and lower scheduled maintenance.

The car manufacturer says they want to deliver all new hybrid and fully electric vehicles through 2022. Ford plans on having the largest public charging network in North America, including depot charging for fleets converted to all-electric.

Ford is also working to be carbon neutral by 2050.

