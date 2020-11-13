Football Finales Sites Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday its 11-man football state tournament finals would once again be staged at Detroit’s Ford Field. Four games will be played each day, December 4-5. No word on spectator availability and presumably Fox Sports Detroit will televise as in years past. The eight man tournament finals will be contested Thanksgiving week end at Midland High School.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.