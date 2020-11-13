Advertisement

Football Finales Sites Announced

Haven Co-Head Coaches Drew Thalmann and Thomas Cooprider address their team after the game. ...
Haven Co-Head Coaches Drew Thalmann and Thomas Cooprider address their team after the game. The Haven Wildcats defeated the Trinity Catholic Celtics by a score of 26 to 6 in a KSHSAA Class 2A Sectional football game held at Trinity Catholic High School in Hutchinson, Kansas on November 6, 2020. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)(Joey Bahr | (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday its 11-man football state tournament finals would once again be staged at Detroit’s Ford Field. Four games will be played each day, December 4-5. No word on spectator availability and presumably Fox Sports Detroit will televise as in years past. The eight man tournament finals will be contested Thanksgiving week end at Midland High School.

