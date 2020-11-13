Expert: Woman who died in jail likely had alcohol withdrawal

HARPER WOODS, Mich (AP) - An expert says a woman who died at a Detroit-area jail likely suffered from alcohol withdrawal, disagreeing with a report that cited heart problems. Dr. L.J. Dragovic is the Oakland County medical examiner. Dragovic calls the heart theory “nonsense” after reviewing an autopsy report at the request of the Detroit Free Press. Priscilla Slater died in the Harper Woods jail on June 10, a day after the Black woman was arrested at a hotel on a drug charge. Harper Woods has been targeted by protesters who want more information. Ken Poynter resigned as mayor after making insensitive remarks about the critics. Authorities still are investigating Slater’s death.

