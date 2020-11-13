Expert and patient: Mental health amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From worries about the pandemic to stressing over politics, our mental health has been put through its paces in 2020.

An expert and a patient provide some clues on how to cope.

“It’s just so nice to be able to talk to somebody about what you’re going through and you don’t feel pressured to just be better, to show off, because it’s just a very honest relationship you can have with your therapist,” said Krin Lopez, a current therapy patient.

After losing her job in the midst of the pandemic, Lopez decided to start mental health therapy. She says it has taught her how to handle her depression and panic attacks during an incredibly stressful time.

“I actually fall asleep listening to audiobooks because I have ruminating thoughts, which is basically where my brain is like ‘wow, you screwed this up today. Oh! You screwed that up today. Oh, why didn’t you do this or that.’ So instead of like listening to my brain freak out, I’m listening to a wonderful audiobook that is just so much better,” she said.

Clinical mental health therapist Elizabeth Allen says she has seen an increase in patients during the pandemic.

She says while people are going to continue facing challenges, there are ways to cope when you begin to feel overwhelmed.

“Some of the ways I think we can do that are refraining from social media,” Allen said. “As we get more stressed out, it can seem like we’re... we need more information. We’ll be more safe if we continue that deep dive down into social media and then you can wind up in a rabbit hole that was not helpful.”

Allen says it’s important to set boundaries for yourself and to take breaks throughout the day like going for a walk.

As we are heading into the holiday season, Allen says it’s best not to compare yourself to anyone else and to focus on the things that you do have.

“What we have are our loved ones and that time that we have together and I think as much as we can being grateful for that and focusing on that,” she said. “Appreciating you know, what you do have, and if you don’t have things that you feel you can appreciate or people close to you finding out how you can help someone else.”

Allen says even if volunteering during this holidays isn’t the same, you can find other ways to share gratitude in your local community by calling senior citizens or writing letters to first responders.

If you are looking for a mental health professional, or someone to talk to, Brighter Health Counseling in Okemos has telehealth appointments available.

For more information on mental health services see the links below:

- Brighter Health Counseling

- Psychology Today

- Community Mental Health

